5 reasons why Liv Morgan's injury is a DISASTER for WWE

For the third time in three years, Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury. Morgan was diagnosed with a dislocated right shoulder on Monday during her match against Kairi Sane.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, the injury was legitimate, and its severity will determine how long Morgan's recovery will take. If it's a severe dislocation, she could be out for at least 16 weeks.

Here are five reasons why Morgan's injury is a disaster for WWE.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

#5. Liv Morgan has been a regular on WWE television since returning in January 2024

One of the most consistent performers in WWE today is Liv Morgan. She has been a workhorse on television and live events since returning from a left shoulder injury at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Trending

And even if she's not wrestling, she remains a part of RAW with a backstage segment with the Judgment Day. It's a huge void to fill for any female WWE star, despite the division's depth. It's not just about a spot, but the responsibility and star power.

#4. The injury puts the Judgment Day story on hold

The turmoil within the Judgment Day had been brewing for months, and it had started gaining momentum with the introduction of Roxanne Perez as an associate. Perez started flirting with Dominik Mysterio, which obviously did not make Liv Morgan happy with her presence.

With Morgan likely missing time, the story could be put on hold and possibly changed. The Judgment Day is one of the most successful groups of the past five years, but they needed a big jolt of energy, and the potential implosion could have been it.

#3. WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is stuck in purgatory

It's not the first time Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury while holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez. The same thing happened in May 2023, when she hurt her left shoulder in a match against Damage CTRL.

Rodriguez had to find a new partner in Shotzi, but they failed to regain the tag titles. It will be interesting to see if WWE strips them of the championship or just puts Raquel together with Roxanne Perez. At least it furthers the Judgment Day storyline in a way, with Morgan out.

#2. Change of plans for Nikki Bella at Evolution 2

Last week on WWE RAW, Liv Morgan confronted Nikki Bella and hit her with the Oblivion. It was a potential tease to a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez against Nikki and Brie Bella at Evolution 2.

If Morgan's injury is severe, Nikki will likely get a new program for the second-ever all-women Premium Live Event in Atlanta, Georgia, next month. And if Brie was scheduled to return, plans for her could also likely change.

#1. Liv Morgan likely to miss WWE SummerSlam

While Evolution is a big event, SummerSlam is an even bigger one because it's the Biggest Party of the Summer. It's also the first two-day SummerSlam PLE, which meant that many WWE Superstars were going to be featured, including Liv Morgan, if she didn't get injured.

SummerSlam will be held in Morgan's home state of New Jersey, so it would have been a homecoming event for the 31-year-old star. Her public relationship work with Dominik Mysterio over the past few months has also been fantastic, so the company is going to miss that with her on the sidelines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More