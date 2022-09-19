5 Reasons why Logan Paul is challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

The WWE Universe was handed a surprise announcement on Saturday night as part of a press conference in Las Vegas that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns' next challenger.

Paul has wrestled just two matches for WWE prior to challenging Roman Reigns, and many fans have commented on this fact and compared it to several underutilized names in the locker room who are much more deserving.

The announcement has received a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe, but here are just five reasons why the company could have opted to make Logan Paul the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#5. WWE could plant the seeds for The Rock's return following this match

Roman Reigns is expected to take on The Rock at WrestleMania 39 next April and this match against Logan Paul could be WWE's way of testing the water ahead of the show. The press conference announcement and the fact that it's being treated as a huge main event with a part-time star will be the same way that The Rock's challenge will be taken.

WWE could also be looking at the reaction of their fanbase since The Rock hasn't wrestled a match in the company for around seven years and will be walking back in and looking to main event WrestleMania and challenge for the company's biggest title. Backlash is expected, so this could all be a test to see if Paul's challenge is accepted before The Rock is put into the frame.

#4. Logan Paul could get eyes on this match from non-WWE fans

Times are changing, whilst WWE has made it clear that the new era will still rely on part-time superstars, things could also be done differently. Where celebrities were once added to shows and used in tag team matches, it appears that this era is looking to use their following by putting them in much bigger roles on shows.

Logan Paul is one of the best-known names in the world and WWE will be aware that including him in the match in The Middle East will get eyes on the product and will also open the door to many fans who haven't watched WWE in the past.

#3. Saudi Arabia needed a stand-out main event

WWE signed a deal with Saudi Arabia back in 2018 and continues to honor that deal with their bi-annual Premium Live Events.The deal appears to also include bringing over big names, which is why the likes of Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Lita, Kane, and Triple H have all competed on the show.

Logan Paul may not be a name that is at the level of these WWE legends, but he is a star that will get eyes on the product and many fans will tune in to see how he fairs against the biggest wrestling name in the business at the moment.

#2. Roman Reigns has beaten every other challenger on the roster

Let's be fair, Roman Reigns has smashed his way through the WWE roster over the past two years and the company is running out of challengers for him. Even with him missing Extreme Rules, there doesn't appear to be many stars at his level or in a position where they could step up to him as part of a main event match.

WWE has their hands tied ahead of WrestleMania since The Rock vs Roman Reigns appears to still be the plan. This is clearly just a filler match that would allow Logan Paul to get the spotlight and Reigns to test him to see if he is able to step up to the highest level of the company.

#1. To set up Bloodline vs Bloodline in WWE

One interesting storyline that could come out of this match could be Jake Paul's introduction to the business. Logan's brother is an athlete in his own right and could be prepared to make the trip to the Middle East to support him, which would open the door to an interesting storyline.

Roman Reigns will have his own bloodline in his corner, but could Logan Paul's bloodline allow the storyline to continue following Saudi Arabia and potentially heading into Survivor Series as well?

Do you think Logan Paul can defeat Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia? Have your say in the comments section below...

