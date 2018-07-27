5 Reasons Matt Riddle is pro wrestling's hottest prospect.

Matt Riddle has been the focus of the wrestling community recently. Why are so many promotions--including the WWE--interested in him?

New Japan wants him. Ring of Honor wants him. Impact wrestling wants him. Even the WWE wants him.

Matt Riddle is suddenly finding himself the focus of a lot of attention from the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry. It's no secret that his time in PWG turned a lot of heads, and he's become a sought-after star on the independent circuit.

But the question is, why? Here are five reasons the pro wrestling promoters the world over want Matt Riddle on their roster.

#1. Superstar presence.

It takes a certain amount of swagger and panache to be a world-class wrestler. Matt Riddle has those qualities in spades.

From his boyish 'surfer dude' good looks to his chiseled abdomen, he looks great on television and seems born to win in the image-obsessed internet age.

#2. Counterculture hero.

After defeating journeyman fighter Chris Clements--a fight he took on short notice--Riddle bagged a six-figure bonus for submission of the night.

Then it was revealed that he had tested positive for marijuana after the fight. His win was vacated, his prize reclaimed, and he was fined and suspended.

However, times had changed, and instead of becoming a disgrace Riddle became a counterculture hero. Along with Michael Phelps and other famous athletes who admit to using marijuana, he gained an entirely new fanbase by making a mistake.

