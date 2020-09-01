5 Reasons why Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Payback

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax shocked the WWE Universe by winning the Women's Tag Team Titles at Payback and it has to make one wonder what the future holds for these two talents?

Some fans are going to be upset that it's an odd pairing that is doomed to fail eventually, but they don't seem to understand what this title victory does for Jax and Baszler in the long term.

With that being said and new Tag Team Champions being crowned at Payback, here are five reasons why WWE has gone in this direction. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us how long you think the pairing will work out for.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Keeps Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on television

At least winning the tag team champions keep Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on television.

Believe it or not, WWE had trouble with finding things to do with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, which is why a tag team title victory at Payback was so good for them. Not only did it allow the company to play up the fact that these two Superstars don't like each other, but also keeps them on television as well.

Some fans thought that WWE had given up on Baszler after she failed to win the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 36. The signs were surely there when she had a lacklustre performance at this year's Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. She was then used sparingly on TV and has now been engaged in an interesting angle with Nia Jax.

This surely gives both Superstars much-needed TV time and keeps them relevant on the Red brand.