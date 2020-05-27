5 reasons Nia Jax was chosen as Asuka's opponent for Backlash

Nia Jax versus Asuka. Who wins?

Nia Jax destroyed Natalya to earn an opportunity at Asuka's women's title at Backlash and the upcoming match will be nothing short of interesting. Of course a lot of that has to do with the huge left turn the division has taken after Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement, but also due the fate of the division hanging in the balance.

If nothing else, Asuka needs to put on a strong performance at Backlash to justify her spot as Raw Women's champion and to get the division back on track. Unfortunately for The Empress of Tomorrow, she will have to do so against arguably one of the most destructive forces in WWE history and someone who can use her size to her advantage.

With that being said and the title match between Asuka and Nia Jax now official for Backlash, here are five reasons why the company made this move. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you wanted to be Asuka's opponent at backlash.

#5 Nia Jax is the best option

WWE didn't really have many other options here.

Whether The WWE Universe wants to admit it or not, there really weren't a lot of great choices when it came to Asuka's first opponent as Raw Women's champion. Sure, the company could have been gone with Natalya, who is an absolute technician in the ring, but why would they do something like that when she is on self destruct mode storyline wise?

Then again, some might think Shayna Baszler should have been the rightful first opponent for The Empress of tomorrow, but could she really afford another loss this soon after WrestleMania 36? Beyond that, if WWE went ahead and had her win the title, what would that mean for Asuka's future after only holding the title for just over a month.

Unfortunately I didn’t have relatives climb the ladder for me. So all I can do is keep winning until I get there myself. #RAW https://t.co/kM2a7b1gjS — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 25, 2020

If nothing else, WWE didn't really have a lot of great choices for various reasons, which is why Jax was the perfect first opponent. At least this way, Asuka gets a strong first test as champion, the company can capitalize off of Jax's heel heat and the women's division can move forward again.