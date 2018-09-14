5 Reasons NXT is better than WWE

These lucky recruits are a step closer to living the dream as they train at the Performance Center.

Developmental territories are an integral part of all sports. WWE has had many developmental territories, such as OVW and FCW, but their current developmental brand is NXT. Starting off as a TV show, NXT has evolved into more than just a developmental brand, it has evolved into WWE's third brand.

Many top stars on Raw and SmackDown are Indie darlings or home grown talents that got their start in NXT; Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, and the Four Horsewomen just to name a few.

NXT TakeOvers have outshone main roster pay per views on a regular basis, and NXT has produced more five star matches in the past year than the main roster has in a decade. Many people believe that the developmental show is truly the "A" show, and here are five points that justify that belief.

#5 More freedom

Fewer Restrictions

NXT talents are not held down like many main roster superstars.

Triple H is the COO of WWE, but the founder of NXT. He has gone on record saying he wants every show to be better than the last, and letting the performers give everything they have in the ring is a good way to do so. On the main roster talents are bound by many restrictions and sometimes it feels as if they are told "don't try too hard".

A perfect example of this is Shinsuke Nakamura, he was electrifying in NXT, but dull to watch on SmackDown. Nakamura is known as one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the world, but it is clear that management has pinpointed his most crowd-popping mannerisms and have stressed that he do these every time he is on TV. His "dream match" with AJ Styles at Wrestle Mania was a snooze fest. We all know what these two can do together, we've seen it in Japan, but it is as if they were told to hold back so they didn't outshine the real main event, or maybe because they had several more matches planned and didn't want to do too much in their first bout.

We have seen this on 205 Live, the cruiserweights were shackled with restrictions until Triple H got involved and turned them loose. Imagine if Ricochet was called-up to Raw and was not allowed to fly around the ring like he is used it, simply because it doesn't fit the WWE style.

