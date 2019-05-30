5 Reasons Why NXT TakeOver XXV Will Be Better Than AEW Double or Nothing

NXT TakeOver XXV has the potential to be a great show--maybe even better than AEW Double or Nothing.

The general consensus is that All Elite Wrestling’s debut PPV, Double or Nothing, knocked it out of the park. From the tremendous pure in-ring action of The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros. and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho to the storytelling of Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and to the surprise appearance by Dean Ambrose at the end of the show, AEW packed in about all fans could ask for.

Double or Nothing was very good, and quite possibly historically important, even, for the way it set up this new national wrestling promotion. But NXT TakeOver XXV may well be the better show. TakeOvers have a history of being excellent.

There’s never been a truly bad iteration of the NXT specials and quite a few have garnered rave reviews—not least of all including the most recent one, TakeOver: New York over WrestleMania weekend, which many consider among the five best TakeOvers to date. Just one week removed from Double or Nothing, this article considers five reasons why TakeOver XXV may be better than AEW’s first show.

#5 Johnny Wrestling

There are very few big match wrestlers active today who can compare to Johnny Gargano.

There are just a handful of active wrestlers today whom fans can trust to deliver in big match situations across the board. Johnny Gargano is one of them.

Gargano has been NXT’s MVP for the last year plus, particularly for his feud with Tommaso Ciampa, but also for inspired performance opposite the likes of Aleister Black, Ricochet, and most recently Adam Cole. Gargano and Cole tore the house down over WrestleMania weekend, and their rematch at TakeOver XXV has the potential be every bit as good.

Particularly with the extra fire under the bellies that come with having to hang with AEW in the eyes of the hardcore fans who are most passionate about NXT, we can expect Johnny Wrestling to pull out all the stops on his way to another match of the year contender.

