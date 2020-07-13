(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda)

Extreme Rules is just a little under a week away from now and the SmackDown side of the card looks rather dull. Among the main matches from the Blue Brand, Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross while Braun Strowman takes on Bray Wyatt in a non-title match.

Bray Wyatt facing Braun Strowman has the potential to give us a classic match, but it is also an indication of the underlying problem with this feud (more on that later). No exciting outcome is expected to happen from this match, except if Vince McMahon decides to put the Universal Championship on Money in the Bank holder Otis.

The Heavy Machinery member hasn’t featured in recent episodes of SmackDown, which might suggest that the Creative has nothing for him at the moment. However, it might also be a covert way to make the fans forget about him so that he can shock them by cashing in the contract and winning the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules.

And here are 5 reasons why that should happen…

#5 Otis is charismatic

There is no denying this- Otis is a naturally charismatic Superstar. Whenever he is on the screen, he always does something (usually hilarious) to keep the fans’ eyes on him.

Even when he is surrounded by other Superstars, he somehow manages to steal the limelight with his persona. Braun Strowman might be a huge guy but when it comes to stage presence, he doesn’t even hold a candle to Otis, who has been dubbed by some as the Dusty Rhodes of this generation.

While the comparison with Dusty Rhodes might be far-fetched, his ability to attract the attention of the crowd is a huge asset. It is something that WWE ideally wants their champions to have, which is why Otis should be considered for the title.