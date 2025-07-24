5 reasons why Rhea Ripley must turn heel at WWE SummerSlam

Despite her overwhelming popularity with the WWE Universe, Rhea Ripley could turn heel at SummerSlam. She's pursued the Women's World title for the last year and a half, only winning it briefly at the RAW on Netflix debut.Since losing the title to Iyo Sky, Mami has received three more opportunities to regain the belt. That number increases to four chances in 2025 when she and Iyo Sky challenge Naomi at the Biggest Party of the Summer.Since Ripley has been in neutral for most of the year, she may be in for a big change in New Jersey. Rhea Ripley needs to turn heel at SummerSlam for the next five reasons.#5. How Rhea Ripley potentially regains the title is vital View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere's no doubt that Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular stars in wrestling. She holds a top spot along with Roman Reigns, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.Some fans will cheer for her regardless, like Cena and Becky Lynch. Mami has done nothing but hover around the title for the last 16 months. She won it in January only to lose it on the RAW after Elimination Chamber in early March.With her title match at SummerSlam, she'll be having her fifth shot at the belt in 2025 (including facing Morgan in January). A babyface Rhea Ripley could face massive backlash if she wins the title without a significant change.If she did it with a heel turn, however, that would justify her winning the title after such a massive presence in the championship scene over the last two years.#4. A massive moment for SummerSlamWWE stars often mention having a &quot;WrestleMania moment,&quot; referring to the career highlight of their lives on the biggest stage. This also applies to other prominent PLEs, like SummerSlam, the Royal Rumble, or other select events.Rhea Ripley has been a fan favorite for much of the last five years, even though she was a heel for the first two. Despite that fanfare, her character has been stuck in neutral for the last year.She chases the title and does whatever she wants (even interfering in WrestleMania plans) to get there. Turning heel at SummerSlam could easily happen if Naomi retains the title by pinning Iyo Sky.It would represent the two things she hasn't been able to do - win the title back and beat Sky. Attacking her friendly rival out of frustration would sell it since she's been civil with Sky.#3. It allows her to feud with a face Liv Morgan in the futureDespite fans cheering for Ripley during her feud with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, Morgan got more cheers with each passing month. Perhaps it's her work as an annoying heel, or fans warming up to the chaotic love story with Dirty Dom.Ripley was also a heel when she ended her tag team with Morgan in 2022 and injured her in 2023, so Morgan targeting her former tag partner was justified. Some heels are so good that they get the fans in their corner to force a face turn.This happened with LA Knight. If Mami turns heel at SummerSlam, it could reverse the roles in their ongoing rivalry. Fans will probably cheer the injured star when she returns.#2. Been playing the same character and needs a changeAs mentioned in previous points, Ripley has been the same character for the last two-plus years. It still works as she gets some of the loudest cheers from the fans whenever she appears.While not fixing what isn't broken could apply, it feels like she's been treading water for much of the last 16 months. She hasn't done much outside of the title picture, with that leading to her current angle at SummerSlam.The best moments are heel and face turns at just the right time. Ripley's frustration at her inability to regain the Women's World Championship has been growing for months.Turning heel on Sky, who has grown in popularity herself, at SummerSlam could set her up for a different path and a darker version of The Eradicator for the second half of the year.#1. A heel turn leads to a move to SmackDownRhea Ripley has been one of RAW's top women since her time in the Judgment Day. She's won the title twice and feuded with Asuka, Morgan, Sky, and Becky Lynch.If a heel turn is in the works, it would make sense to eventually move to SmackDown. WWE hasn't had its annual Draft yet, and could hold it after SummerSlam.Turning heel would open up newer feuds on the blue brand. Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Bianca Belair would be viable opponents if they all stay faces. She could even battle Giulia.Ripley and Belair feuded with each other while going after Iyo Sky on the Road to WrestleMania. They could pick that back up and finally have a singles showdown at a big PLE.