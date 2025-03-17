5 reasons why Rhea Ripley should NOT be added to Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

After underestimating and losing her title to Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley is regretting her choice to give her friend and rival a shot at the Women's World Championship.

Because of that overconfidence and issues with Bianca Belair that influenced the outcome, Ripley is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to WrestleMania 41.

The Eradicator may have had an automatic rematch if it was 2015 or even five years ago. Due to how much WWE has changed (and how it changes its own rules to fit its needs), that isn't the case.

Despite her overwhelming popularity, Rhea Ripley should not be added to Sky vs. Belair at WrestleMania 41 after losing the title, and here are five reasons why.

#5. The age of automatic rematches is over

As mentioned above, the age of everyone getting a rematch is over. Some stars get them regardless of the situation. WWE never explains why one gets an automatic rematch while others have to win or earn another opportunity.

This happened when LA Knight lost the United States title to Shinsuke Nakamura. He waited a month for another opportunity but only won via disqualification.

After that, he had to win a series of triple threats to get a proper rematch again. It is a confusing issue since WWE makes a big deal about some contract signings but not for every title. Belair and Sky have a contract signing on the next RAW.

#4. Losing out could lead to a massive character shift

Rhea Ripley has essentially been the same character for the last three years. While she was technically a heel during most of her title run, the fans loved her and routinely rooted for "Mami" in matches.

She became a face officially after Dominik Mysterio turned on her for Liv Morgan. Ripley's attitude and actions were the same as before, but she now faced the villains of the division.

If she loses out on a chance to regain the title, it could cause a character shift to differentiate her from the Mami/Judgment Day version of her character. She could portray a darker, more vicious star than before and truly be an Eradicator.

#3. WWE booked itself into a corner

Triple H may want intrigue surrounding the Women's World title on the way to WrestleMania 41. The problem is that the desire to add intrigue can sometimes lead to overbooking a situation.

Since Rhea Ripley cost Sky an Elimination Chamber spot, the two were booked to clash after the PLE. Belair won the women's Chamber match and title shot. Had Sky qualified instead of Liv Morgan, Morgan could have still won the tag titles.

Mami could have defended the belt against Sky and the title change could have happened in Las Vegas. The emotional toll of the attack on Naomi could have been an excuse as to why The EST failed to win the Chamber match.

Belair could have even been revealed as the true assailant instead of Naomi ahead of WrestleMania 41. After words from all three women, very little adds up or makes sense. There must be wrinkles fans haven't witnessed yet.

#2. Setting things up for the weeks after WrestleMania 41

One big reason why Rhea Ripley shouldn't be added to Sky vs. Belair is to set things up after WrestleMania 41. By simply adding her, all sorts of things can go wrong for any of the women involved in the match.

Mami can still have a presence in Las Vegas if she's kept out of the contest. Her rage and anger can seethe during interviews within the broadcast, and eventually boil over into interference in the title showdown.

Interfering could then protect the winner, even though Belair is higher than Sky in the hierarchy of the women's division. Making sure things are interesting after The Show of Shows is just as important as providing a memorable event.

If WWE puts all its eggs into a triple threat match, it may lose steam after the big PLE. Becky Lynch may return after WrestleMania 41, so Rhea Ripley's exclusion from the match could lead to a bigger angle post-show.

#1. Rhea Ripley recently had a year-long title run

Rhea Ripley already had a memorable run atop WWE's women's division and doesn't need to be reinserted into the picture right away. She benefitted from one of her main adversaries, Charlotte Flair, missing time.

After beating The Queen, Rhea Ripley held the belt for over a year. She beat Lynch at WrestleMania 40 and only relinquished it due to a minor injury that kept her out of action for a few months.

The Man's contract expired after a brief program with Morgan. The Eradicator tried to win the belt back a few times in 2024 but was only successful at the onset of 2025. Much has changed in terms of roster movement.

Sky lost the WWE Women's title last year after only a six-month run. Mami can go on the backburner for a bit to cultivate a different persona. WWE can then present her as more of a dominant force as a vicious heel because of her exclusion.

