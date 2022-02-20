5 reasons why Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg at Elimination Chamber

Since returning to WWE in 2020, Roman Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with. He shocked the world by turning heel upon his return and soon won the Universal Title, much to fans' delight.

When he won the belt, no one ever thought how historic it would be in the future. Five hundred twenty+ days later, the title is still held by Reigns. He has managed to retain it against numerous legit contenders like John Cena, Edge, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, 'Demon King' Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and many more.

While his title reign was looking invincible, Goldberg's return on a recent episode of SmackDown spiced up the Universal title picture.

The WCW legend acknowledged Reigns as his next victim and challenged him to a match at Elimination Chamber. However, Goldberg became a victim of a flask when Reigns easily defeated him at the event in what was his last match under current WWE contract.

Whether the Hall of Famer will renew his contract or not is a different story altogether. Nonetheless, let us discuss five reasons why Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion after his match against Goldberg.

#5 in our list of reasons why Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg at Elimination Chamber: To maintain Lesnar and Reigns as the headline

The Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar rivalry has perhaps been the highlight of WWE in the modern era. The feud has been at its peak since Paul Heyman allied himself with Reigns.

Their skirmish may climax at this year's WrestleMania as Lesnar won the Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns for a rematch.

It will only be the third time since The Rock vs. Steve Austin and The Undertaker vs. Triple H that two superstars have competed in a WrestleMania trilogy.

However, this entire scenario would have changed a lot had Goldberg emerged triumphant at the Elimination Chamber.

