Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt battled across the arena at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and unfortunately, The Monster Among Men could not defend his Championship against the unearthly Supernatural presence of Bray Wyatt. And then, lo and behold, Roman Reigns would show up out of nowhere, wreck everyone (Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt) and well, leave!

Roman looks great (evergreen tweet) #SummerSlam — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) August 24, 2020

Well, Roman Reigns missed his big match against Goldberg at WrestleMania and had to be replaced by Braun Strowman, who managed to defeat the WCW icon. Roman Reigns, the character, obviously had a LOT on his mind as he made his presence felt in a dominant way at WWE SummerSlam 2020.

#5 Roman Reigns equals ratings, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt may not necessarily do so

Roman Reigns is back in WWE after an absence of more than four months!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/467JMDptOE — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 24, 2020

It is no secret that the ratings for SmackDown and RAW (especially the latter) haven't been the strongest over the Summer months. It's just that SmackDown has been without a protagonist over the last few months and even though Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have told a great story, neither of them is really Roman Reigns, the quintessential hero. As great as a feud between The Joker and The Riddler would be, you need a Caped Crusader for it to all come together.

There is no guarantee that the return of Roman Reigns will bring about big ratings either, but it's a step in the right direction for sure. If nothing else, it will freshen up Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt who seem to have feuded forever, at this point in time.