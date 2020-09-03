5 Reasons why Roman Reigns winning the Universal Title at Payback might have been a mistake

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and The Fiend to win the Universal Title at Payback in what can be called an interesting move.

While WWE did do a great job of protecting The Fiend and not having him take the deciding fall in the match, Roman Reigns winning seemed to undo everything the company was working towards with the Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman storyline.

With that being said and Roman Reigns now the Universal Champion, here are five reasons the move might have been a mistake. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you think Reigns winning was a good idea or not.

#5. The Fiend losing momentum

Where does Roman Reigns' win at Payback leave The Fiend?

The Fiend is one of WWE's most popular entities and while he still has the support of his fan base, they too wish that The Fiend's loss to Goldberg and to Braun Strowman were all just a nightmare. They probably also wish he didn't just lose the Universal Title one week after winning it back.

Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, that is exactly what happened to The Fiend and it seems rather anticlimactic after how long he spent trying to get his title back. In fact, it almost felt like the last couple of months of him chasing the Universal Title was all a waste if they were just going to give it to Roman Reigns a week later.

In the end, The Fiend needs to get his momentum back, and losing the title in unspectacular fashion twice is not a way to achieve that. Furthermore, losing two matches is enough to make him lose momentum going forward, which is going to be very hard to make up.