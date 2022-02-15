5 reasons why Ronda Rousey must win the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. The Baddest Woman On The Planet returned to WWE after a nearly three-year absence. She eliminated four superstars to win the 30-woman over the top battle royal and earned the right to challenge the Champion of her choosing at Wrestlemania.

The Olympic bronze medallist has a history with both RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her counterpart on the blue brand, Charlotte Flair. The final match of her initial run in the company came against both women in the main event of Wrestlemania 35, where Lynch emerged as the victor.

The former UFC Champion selected Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte, Flair, as her opponent at the Show of Shows, setting up a rematch of their Survivor Series 2018 battle. The Queen has been champion for more than 170 days, defending her title against the likes of Naomi and Toni Storm. However, the time has come for The Rowdy One to win the title at the show of shows.

Here are five reasons why Rousey is the right choice to walk out of the AT&T Stadium as Champion.

#5: Ronda Rousey would bolster the main event scene on Smackdown

Ronda Rousey is one of the few bonafide female stars on the WWE roster. Besides Charlotte Flair, few women on Smackdown have the pedigree to lead the division. Rousey winning the title at the Stupendous two-night extravaganza would add much-needed star power to the blue brand.

As champion, the Rowdy One would elevate some of the fresher faces such as Aaliyah, Shotzi and future NXT call-ups on the Friday night show.

Considering that the men's division on that particular brand is also thin on star power, it seems necessary to have Rousey on it as champion to help create more stars.

