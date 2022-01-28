5 reasons why Ronda Rousey should return at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble

Speculation continues to mount that former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is set to make a return to WWE this Saturday at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The last time we saw Ronda in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania 35 at Metlife Stadium in April 2019. She made history alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as the trio became the first three women to ever main event WrestleMania. Both RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles were on the line in the Winner Takes All match.

As it stands, PWInsider is reporting that "at least one WWE official flew after TV last week to California to meet with Rousey." They also mentioned that Ronda's makeup artist and stylist, Abraham Esparza, has been booked to appear at the Royal Rumble this weekend.

All signs currently point to the possible return of "The Baddest Woman on the Planet."

Following WrestleMania 35, Ronda stated that she intended to start a family with her husband Travis Browne, and On September 27, 2021, she gave birth to a girl named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne. She has had four months to prepare for a return if it comes to fruition this weekend.

Nonetheless, all the WWE Universe can do now is wait until January 29 when the event airs live on Peacock in the USA and WWE Network around the world. However, with WWE seemingly already plotting moves, it appears her return will be sooner rather than later.

That being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Ronda Rousey should return at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble event.

#5 A return would mark Ronda Rousey's first appearance in WWE in nearly three years

Come on, who else enjoyed Ronda Rousey's run with the company? It brought a whole new attitude to WWE programming and the women's division in general.

It is hard to believe that it has been almost three years since we've seen her grace the squared circle with her presence. Her return is long overdue and it's about time she was written into storylines.

Now seems like the right time to strike, especially with a blockbuster two-night WrestleMania on the horizon which could see over 200,000 fans attend across both nights. Her name needs to be on the card and the Rumble could kickstart that journey.

