5 reasons why Sasha Banks is Asuka's next challenger for the WWE Raw women's title

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST

Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully retained their WWE Women tag team titles on this week's RAW, and while one would think that would be enough for them, The Boss had something else in mind. She ultimately ended up demanding a title shot and called out Asuka for a match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

With that being said and WWE pretty much throwing a swerve into the what was believed to be a rematch between Asuka and Nia Jax, here are five reasons why WWE decided to go in this direction.

#5 Utilizing Brand-to-Brand Invitational

WWE is really making the most of their cross brand match ups with Sasha Banks versus Asuka

WWE has made a lot of interesting moves lately when it comes to who would be able to show up to which brand and it has led to a lot of interesting match ups along the way. It has also opened the door to a much fuller title picture in each division, which is what WWE seems to be utilizing here with Sasha Banks versus Asuka.

While there is probably little chance that The Blueprint will come away with Asuka's gold, it is a nice dream match scenario that really caught fans off guard. Furthermore, it is another example of WWE putting their genius cross brand booking together and coming up with something that will attract attention.

In the end, WWE is really getting a lot out of these cross brand matches, which is why they should continue to implement it. Not only will this allow Raw and SmackDown to have that "anything can happen" feel to it, the move will also allow for more dream matches that the WWE Universe want to see.

