5 Reasons Seth Rollins could beat Brock Lesnar

The Kingslayer is on a red hot streak. Could he be the one to beat the 'unstoppable' Beast Incarnate?

He came from the independent scene with long black locks and a fierce snarl. Utilizing a mix of stiff striking, technical wrestling and a mean streak a mile wide, he quickly rose to the top of the independent wrestling scene and beyond.

In ROH he was known as Tyler Black. He captured both the coveted Ring of Honor world title and the tag team titles during his tenure. Rollins developed a reputation as a man who could go out and put on a stellar match in spite of injuries or a weak angle.

It was little surprise when the WWE snapped him up in 2010, and he quickly became a grand slam champion on FCW. When that promotion morphed into NXT, he also won that world title as well.

His career resume is the envy of many other athletes, but is he the man to beat Brock Lesnar?

Here are five reasons why that might be the case.

#1 Collecting belts are what he's best at

When wrestling promotions can't wait to put their gold around your waist, you must be something special.

Seth Rollins ends up with the gold everywhere he wrestles. It doesn't matter if he's on Raw, ROH, PWG, FCW or Smackdown, sooner or later Seth is going to end up with a championship.

Brock's Universal title might just be up next on his list of conquests.

#2 The bigger they are, the more he likes it

Seth Rollins may not be the largest wrestler on WWE's roster, but he's far from a pushover.

He will match his skills against any opponent, even giants like Kane and Braun Strowman. With his outstanding athletic acumen, he is capable of taking down an opponent of any size or shape. In fact, it's when the odds are seemingly stacked against him that Seth turns it up another notch.