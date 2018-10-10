5 reasons Shawn Michaels' return is a setback

Shawn Michaels will team up with Triple H to face Undertaker and Kane at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia in just under a month's time for an event called WWE Crown Jewel. As many had speculated, The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels will return to WWE for this event as he teams up with former ally Triple H to take on The Undertaker and Kane.

This return is a setback for some, not least because Michaels already had his retirement match at WrestleMania 26 where he lost to The Undertaker in a Streak vs Career match. To others, the return is a setback due to the nature of the match, four older wrestlers in their late 40s to early 50s who are not full-time stars having a match together.

HBK has had a legendary career and in some people's minds he is the best ever to enter the squared circle but there is a fear his return will be a setback. Here are 5 reasons why it could be.

#1 His retirement match was perfect

Michaels lost in the Career vs Streak match at WrestleMania 26

Many wrestling fans saw Shawn Michaels' retirement match against The Undertaker as the perfect way to go. After putting on a 5-star match the year before at WrestleMania 25, HBK and The Deadman put on another classic at Mania 26 in which Taker defeated HBK to end Michaels' storied career. Even the match, 2 years later, between Triple H and The Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell which Michaels was the guest referee in for felt like the finale.

This is why it is disappointing for many that Michaels is returning at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Michaels retiring against The Undertaker was the perfect conclusion to a great rivalry and a great career. The moment between himself, Taker and Triple H at the end of Hell in a Cell, at the top of the ramp, with each other's arms raised was also special and had the feeling of finality. Despite this WWE has chosen to go down the route of a match which will feature these three Superstars.

After the perfect conclusion to a rivalry and a career, for Michaels to not just return, but to return against the man who retired him is disappointing. His retirement is already tainted by his return to the ring however special the match itself is.

