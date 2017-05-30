5 reasons smarks will never accept Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion

The modern day Maharajah is the current WWE Champion, but here's why the smarks will never accept him as champion..

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 16:55 IST

Jinder Mahal became the WWE Champion at Backlash after defeating Randy Orton

On the 21st of May 2017, Jinder ‘Yuvraj’ Mahal shocked the world and ascended to the top of the industry. The modern day Maharaja became the 50th WWE Champion in history and the WWE world has been obsessed with this new face that is carrying the weight of 1.3 billion people on his shoulders.

The world is obsessed with him, but there was always going to be one group not happy with the new champion… smarks.

The smart marks of wrestling have always been the fans that know more than the rest and refuse to accept the general consensus. They don’t accept what the WWE gives them, they decide what they want, when they want it. It’s just funny to me how fans always cry for new faces to be pushed but when they’re presented with a new one, they reject him.

Here are 5 reasons why smarks will never accept Jinder Mahal as WWE Champion.

#5 In-ring work not comparable with the best

Jinder has had over 500 matches as a WWE Superstar

You may have the physique, the backing and the promo skills, but if you don’t deliver in the ring, smarks will never accept you. John Cena was the most pushed WWE persona in modern history, but even smarks couldn’t deny their respect for him as he delivered on the big stage time after time.

For Jinder Mahal to gain any type of recognition from the hardcore fan base, he needs to start producing matches of a higher quality.

With stellar performances comes adulation and respect, until then, Jinder Mahal will always be viewed by the smarks as a man in the position he’s in, not by his own merit, but by the powers behind him.