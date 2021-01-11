5 Reasons why Sonya Deville returned to WWE SmackDown as an authority figure 

Sonya Deville has returned to WWE SmackDown, but it's not the same backstabbing Sonya Deville who was forced to leave the company in a 'Loser leaves WWE' match.

No, this is a very different Sonya Deville, who has a dapper new blue blazer, as SK Wrestler Matthew Serocki likes to put it, who is seemingly a WWE SmackDown authority figure, working with Adam Pearce.

Why was Sonya Deville cast in this particular role, and what possible storyline could we see the WWE SmackDown star in, going forward?

We will try and elaborate upon 5 reasons why Sonya Deville returned to WWE SmackDown, and we invite you to do the same in the comments section below.

#5 Sonya Deville's new WWE SmackDown spot is the direct consequence of the 'Loser Leaves WWE' match at SummerSlam 2020

Mandy Rose defeated Sonya Deville at the 'Loser Leaves WWE' match at WWE SummerSlam 2020, and as a result, Sonya Deville left the company for a really long period of time.

Sonya Deville probably took this sabbatical to get her head in order once again because she underwent a traumatic experience this past summer, and now that she is back to make her mark once again, it wouldn't have made sense for her to come back as a wrestler.

Yes, it is the world of make-believe, but someone who lost a 'Loser Leaves WWE' match returning as an active performer would have raised a whole bunch of eyebrows.

This WWE SmackDown Authority Figure role can make her transition smoother, and Sonya Deville could return to the ring as part of a storyline where she has no other choice at all.

What is definitely a certainty is that she's returning to a WWE SmackDown ring, sooner or later.