5 Reasons Summerslam 2018 Is Must Watch

Summerslam is can't miss this year

WWE Summerslam 2018 will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 20th. The biggest event of summer is always known to have many surprises. Hardcore WWE fans gather from all over the world making it one of the best WWE crowds. Besides all of this, this year's Summerslam could bring many such moments which makes it a can't miss.

#5 Ronda Rousey could win her first ever WWE Title

All sights will be on Ronda Rousey when she faces the "Goddess" Alexa Bliss in her second match for the RAW Women's Championship. Last time when Ronda fought for the title, she almost beat Nia Jax. But Alexa spoiled the party after "cashing in" her Money in the Bank contract. Ronda has since been very aggressive and looks determined to fight at Summerslam. Now it's Ronda's chance to defeat Alexa and become new RAW Women's Champion.

