5 Reasons The Fiend Bray Wyatt must defeat Demon Finn Balor

The Fiend has taken WWE by storm

Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" character made a big debut on an episode of Monday Night RAW when he attacked Finn Balor. This first-time appearance in the ring led to a match between The Fiend and Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019. Finn decided to not bring out his Demon persona to battle the newest monster in town (he didn't bring the Demon to take on "The Beast" Brock Lesnar, either). Finn was left defeated in the ring by the merciless Fiend and then disappeared from WWE.

In the opinion of many, The Demon surely would have been able to defeat The Fiend. If nothing else, he would have had a fighting chance. But what if he didn't? Would the war paint be enough to transform Finn Balor into the kind of monstrous persona that could handle the onslaught of the newly motivated, very fiendish, Bray Wyatt? It's impossible to say just yet, but the answer might be no. The Demon could not, and will not, defeat The Fiend, because Bray Wyatt's evil alter ego is too strong.

Wyatt's Fiend seems content with attacking legends and leaving them in his wake, but that will have to change sooner or later. Who is going to step up to him? Current Superstars seem to be afraid to confront him. The lone exception was Finn Balor, and that was because Bray attacked him first. After the destruction of Finn at SummerSlam 2019, he will surely return with a vengeance, and he will bring The Demon with him. The Demon started his WWE main roster run undefeated and has proven to be very strong. The Fiend may prove to be stronger, and very may well be the man, or monster, that will put an end to the legend of Finn Balor's Demon persona.

Finn's face and body paint, nor his very cool entrances, will disappear, however after such a devastating loss, Finn and The Demon may become two separate entities. Let's explore why The Fiend should defeat The Demon character.

#5 The Fiend needs a win that makes a statement

Is it a real demon, or just a man wearing paint?

Bray Wyatt's Fiend needs to make a very big statement. Taking out legends like Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, and Jerry Lawler definitely makes a big statement, but since they are past their prime, these former stars are not formidable opponents -- they are a warning. Finn Balor's character is a popular guy, but he's just that -- a guy. The Demon character, however, isn't just a guy. He's Finn's monster. He's the "fiend" that is the character used when the soft-spoken man from Ireland needs to win an important battle. That's the kind of victory that would make Sister Abigail proud. Nobody has defeated Finn Balor when he has worn the paint in WWE.

The Demon defeated Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam in 2017, and The Fiend defeated Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2019. There must be a rubber match, and it would make sense to be Demon vs. Fiend. Nobody has defeated The Demon since the character's debut match at SummerSlam in 2016, and in his 13 other matches donning the paint, he suffered only one loss, which happened to be only two months prior to his RAW debut, when he lost a cage match to Samoa Joe. He's a perfect 6-0 since August 2016. When he returns, whether it's late 2019 or in early 2020, that record should move to 6-1, courtesy of The Fiend.

