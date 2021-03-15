5 Reasons why The Fiend shouldn't reappear until WWE WrestleMania 37 

The Fiend was last seen on WWE programming in December 2020 at the TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view. There, he lost the first-ever Firefly Inferno match to Randy Orton.

After the match, Orton also set The Fiend on fire and left him to burn alive. It's unclear if WWE's plan at the time was to write The Fiend off TV for several months or if the company backed itself into a corner with his booking.

One could argue that it seems like the company is struggling to find ways to bring The Fiend back without ruining his feud with Orton.

At this point, it has been almost three months since The Fiend last appeared on WWE programming. But Orton and Alexa Bliss have been able to continue the storyline on Monday Night RAW in his place.

With just under four weeks until WrestleMania next month, it's likely that WWE could be keeping The Fiend away from TV until the biggest show of the year.

#5. It appears that WWE doesn't actually have a plan for The Fiend's return

The Fiend is a character that Bray Wyatt created himself, and he has been able to push it forward on WWE TV over the past two years. While there are aspects of the gimmick that still don't make sense, the former Universal Champion has been able to deliver some compelling storylines.

Still, it has become quite clear over the past few weeks that WWE is running out of ideas when it comes to prolonging this storyline without The Fiend. But the company continues to push Alexa Bliss as the main villain in his absence, as she has been targeting Randy Orton.

Did WWE not have a way to bring The Fiend back when he was being burned in the center of the ring at TLC? In that case, perhaps he shouldn't return until The Showcase of the Year. After all, WrestleMania would be the perfect stage for his first appearance of the year.

The Fiend is out for revenge, so he should walk into WrestleMania, destroy Orton and become unstoppable once again.

