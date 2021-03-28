5 Reasons The Fiend's new appearance could backfire 

The Fiend made his return to WWE at Fastlane last weekend and has since stepped back into the feud with Randy Orton. The Viper set the star alight back at TLC in December.

The Fiend debuted a new appearance when he made his return. A change was expected as the WWE Universe saw the former Universal Champion burn in the center of the ring just three months ago.

The Fiend's new look has definitely turned a few heads over the past week. Wyatt has been recognized as one of the scariest superstars in the company right now, if not one of the scariest of all time.

Whilst this new look had the desired effect that WWE was looking for when The Fiend made his return, it could be argued it isn't practical for the superstar moving forward.

#5. Is The Fiend able to wrestle in front of a live crowd in his new attire?

The Fiend has only had to appear in a WWE ring and deliver a handful of moves since returning in his new attire, leading to the question of whether or not it is practical.

The former Universal Champion will perhaps face off in a Cinematic match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania in just over a week's time. The WWE Universe will make their return at WrestleMania and are expected to be part of some events afterwards. But can The Fiend wrestle live in his new attire?

Advertisement

What if his mask falls off and it ruins the illusion, much like when Reckoning lost her mask on RAW a few months ago? WWE stars have to wrestle live and The Fiend will be forced into a live match at some point, where his new attire will be put to the test.

It's likely the company has already seen The Fiend wrestle in this attire to ensure that it works in front of a live crowd, but accidents happen. Losing his mask or part of his attire could be a huge problem for The Fiend on live TV.

1 / 5 NEXT