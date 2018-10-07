5 Reasons The Undertaker Should Not Wrestle Again

Maybe it's finally time to rest in peace at last!

The Undertaker took on Triple H in the main event match of Super Show-Down. It was hailed as the last time that the two icons would ever clash. It was great to see how much punishment 'The Phenom' is willing to undertake (no pun intended) at his current age. That said, I thought that certain elements of the match did disappoint.

Both of the veterans brought the pace of the show down to a grinding halt. While they put on a solid match, they were only a shadow of the performers they once were. And it was clear this was The Undertaker's fault.

I saw Triple H take on Jinder Mahal at the WWE Live Event in New Delhi last year and he did seem fine. On the other hand, The Undertaker is a much reduced performer, owing to his age and the bumps and bruises he's sustained along the way for our entertainment and viewing pleasure.

Here are 5 reasons why I want The Undertaker to hang up his boots, at this particular stage of his career...

#5 It takes away a spot

So many talents from the roster did not make it to Australia

Top superstars like Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton did not get a chance to compete at Super Show-Down in Melbourne. Unfortunately, the top spot was reserved for two men well past their prime. They had a long match, that was much slower than the rest of the active roster.

I genuinely think that it's a travesty that WWE is still relying on legends to sell out arenas. Wouldn't it make more sense to invest in the next generation and actually give them a chance to compete on the big stage? I certainly do think so.

Had the main event match not been main evented by the veterans, one of the men/women left out of the card could have had the opportunity to perform before thousands. The Undertaker does not need to prove anything to anyone, but these performers certainly do.

