×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Reasons The Undertaker Should Not Wrestle Again

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.95K   //    07 Oct 2018, 20:09 IST

Maybe it's finally time to rest in peace at last!
Maybe it's finally time to rest in peace at last!

The Undertaker took on Triple H in the main event match of Super Show-Down. It was hailed as the last time that the two icons would ever clash. It was great to see how much punishment 'The Phenom' is willing to undertake (no pun intended) at his current age. That said, I thought that certain elements of the match did disappoint.

Both of the veterans brought the pace of the show down to a grinding halt. While they put on a solid match, they were only a shadow of the performers they once were. And it was clear this was The Undertaker's fault.

I saw Triple H take on Jinder Mahal at the WWE Live Event in New Delhi last year and he did seem fine. On the other hand, The Undertaker is a much reduced performer, owing to his age and the bumps and bruises he's sustained along the way for our entertainment and viewing pleasure.

Here are 5 reasons why I want The Undertaker to hang up his boots, at this particular stage of his career...

#5 It takes away a spot

So many talents from the roster did not make the card
So many talents from the roster did not make it to Australia

Top superstars like Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton did not get a chance to compete at Super Show-Down in Melbourne. Unfortunately, the top spot was reserved for two men well past their prime. They had a long match, that was much slower than the rest of the active roster.

I genuinely think that it's a travesty that WWE is still relying on legends to sell out arenas. Wouldn't it make more sense to invest in the next generation and actually give them a chance to compete on the big stage? I certainly do think so.

Had the main event match not been main evented by the veterans, one of the men/women left out of the card could have had the opportunity to perform before thousands. The Undertaker does not need to prove anything to anyone, but these performers certainly do.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Super ShowDown Australia 2018 The Undertaker Triple H
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 mistakes WWE should not make at Super Show-Down in...
RELATED STORY
Triple H vs The Undertaker: Who should win at Super...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Undertaker vs Triple H matches
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Triple H vs The Undertaker was the best...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why The Undertaker and Kane attacked Triple H...
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from The Undertaker vs Triple H at...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Triple H vs The Undertaker Matches
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Finishes For Triple H vs. The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
5 Best The Undertaker vs. Triple H Matches
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Are we getting too much of The Undertaker?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us