5 reasons The Undertaker shouldn't appear at Super ShowDown

Will The Undertaker be at WWE Super ShowDown?

Super ShowDown is less than a month away, and while there are a lot of questions about what will take place, one of the biggest has to be whether The Undertaker will compete or not. Beyond that, will he even have an appearance at the pay per view or will WWE choose to save The Phenom for another date entirely?

While a lot of fans would probably enjoy seeing The Undertaker perform at Super ShowDown, what does that mean for him going forward? Will he be able to put on a good match with whoever he is selected to face off against, or will it end up being another incident like the one with Goldberg?

With that being said and Super ShowDown inching closer and closer, here are five reasons why The Undertaker shouldn't appear at the show. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and tell us whether you think The Deadman will rise or not.

#5 Not enough time

Does WWE even have enough time for an Undertaker storyline?

It's no secret that storylines take a while to develop, and doing so means you have to take time away from something else. With that being said and WWE doing a great job of creating great feuds for The Road to WrestleMania, there is nothing out there that could conceivably be scrapped in favor of some kind of Undertaker angle.

Think about it this way. With feuds like King Corbin versus Roman Reigns, Edge versus Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre starting the build towards his feud with Brock Lesnar, there is simply no room. Yeah, WWE could put one of these feuds on the back burner in order to insert The Undertaker, but who would want that?

There are only so many hours of weekly programming to go around in WWE's product and they need to use that time wisely. Unfortunately for Undertaker, that involves keeping The Deadman on the back burner and using that time to create the next generation of WWE Superstars.

