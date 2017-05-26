5 Reasons to be excited for a Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt confrontation

Why should fans be excited about a Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt confrontation? Here are a few reasons why.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison
26 May 2017

Will technical veteran dominate the intense brawler?

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt are considered part of the new class of talent that will lead Raw in 2017 and beyond. Of course, Wyatt has been a part of the main roster for some time now, and Balor has years of experience competing in Japan, not to mention leading NXT, behind him.

Now, these men are poised to face one another in the upcoming weeks and months. Both men have a very distinct quality to them, whether it is their attire, their in-ring style or their move sets, and thus Wyatt and Balor have caught the attention of the administration.

They appeal to fans as well, which hasn't gone unnoticed. There are certain things that make the prospect of these two facing each other quite intriguing. As said at the beginning, these two very special athletes are primed to lead the Raw brand forward.

What exactly are these things that stand out and make them such notable characters, making the prospect of them finally going head-to-head so enticing? Here are five reasons to be excited about a Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt confrontation.

#5 The Demon vs a ‘God'

We could see both men’s special characteristics come to the forefront.

The proverbial elephant in the room is that the confrontation will see two men who seek to impose fear face one another. As many are aware, Wyatt has feuded with The Undertaker and suggested that he has taken his power, and during that program caused lightning to strike down, leading others to believe that he was a much greater being.

We can't deny the fact that his unique reverse crab walk is meant to intimidate and frighten his opponents, catching them in awe and leaving them open to the Sister Abigail finisher. Balor seeks to intimidate and frighten his opponents in a different way.

His arrival to the ring is reminiscent of The Undertaker in that it is intended to set a tone right away with his opponents, make them feel threatened before the match even begins, as ‘the demon' walks and crawls to the ring. The elaborate face and body paint will certainly be a sight, and perhaps we will see Wyatt crab walk towards a prone demon.