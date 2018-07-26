5 Reasons to believe that Bobby Lashley could be added to Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

Could Bobby Lashley still earn a Universal title opportunity?

It was confirmed after Roman Reigns’ victory over Bobby Lashley in the main event of Monday Night Raw this week that the Shield member will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

"The Big Dog" and "The Beast" have done battle in two singles matches already in 2018, with Lesnar walking out with the victory on both occasions, but many people expected Lashley to be the one to face the former UFC champ in a first-time meeting in August.

Following his loss against Reigns, “The Dominator” walked up the ramp and was seen hitting the ground in frustration after failing to book his ticket to the main event of “The Biggest Party of The Summer”, but is there still a possibility that he could be involved in the Universal Championship match?

In this article, let’s take a look at five reasons to believe that WWE could add Lashley to Lesnar vs. Reigns at SummerSlam to make it a never-before-seen Triple Threat match between the three men.

#5 Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are tied at 1-1

Roman Reigns exacted revenge for his loss at Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns earned his third one-on-one Universal Championship opportunity in four months following his win this week on Monday Night Raw, but does anybody else think this is all a little bit unfair on Bobby Lashley?

Eight days before Monday’s #1 contender match, Lashley defeated Reigns fair and square at Extreme Rules in what many people thought was already an unofficial #1 contender battle to see who would go on to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Granted, unlike Monday’s match, nobody in WWE ever said that the Extreme Rules encounter was going to determine who would challenge for the Universal Championship next, but it seems harsh on Lashley that he and Reigns both share one clean victory over the other, yet “The Guy” is the only one who gets to face Lesnar.

