5 reasons to tune into WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 will take place this Sunday from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The show will air live in June for the first time. Additionally, the namesake pay-per-view will be the last to be broadcast via the ThunderDome.

Fans can expect this year's event to be fun-filled. Drew McIntyre receives his final opportunity at Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will write another chapter in their heated rivalry as they collide for the RAW Women's Championship. Finally, Rey Mysterio challenges Universal Champion Roman Reigns inside the unforgiving structure.

There is so much more to look forward to at Hell in a Cell. More matches are likely to be announced during this week's edition of SmackDown. Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews could be added to the card.

Let's explore five reasons to tune into WWE Hell in a Cell 2021.

#5. WWE reserves Hell in a Cell matches for this particular one night of the year

Drew McIntyre tore each other part at Hell in a Cell 2020.

Since its introduction in 2009, only two Hell in a Cell matches have taken place outside the namesake pay-per-view. The Undertaker faced Triple H at WrestleMania 28 in a high-stakes battle inside the cell. In 2016, Taker battled the returning Shane McMahon at the Show of Shows within the confines of the steel structure.

In 2019, Batista reportedly wanted to have his retirement match against Triple H inside Hell in a Cell, but Vince McMahon declined the request. In recent years, it looks as if the CEO of WWE has reserved such clashes for the namesake pay-per-view.

Some of the best matches have taken place inside Hell in a Cell. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had a five-star match inside the steel structure in 1997. John Cena and Randy Orton had an excellent battle for the ages in the cell in 2014. More recently, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks stole the show inside the Devil's Playground two years ago.

As of the time of writing, two Hell in a Cell matches will take place: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre.

The WWE Universe only gets to witness Hell in a Cell matches once a year. This makes the event more intriguing, unique and auspicious.

