5 reasons why Undisputed ERA imploded at WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

The Undisputed ERA has been known to Shock the System in WWE NXT for several years. That is exactly what the faction did at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, but in a completely different way. After Finn Balor retained his NXT Championship against Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch came out to attack him.

The Undisputed ERA arrived as backup and helped The Prince fend off the attack. Following the angle, Adam Cole turned heel and Superkicked Balor to leave him lying in the middle of the ring. After Kyle O’Reilly protested, Cole delivered a Superkick to him too, effectively ending Undisputed ERA on a bitter note.

While many fans never wanted to see Undisputed ERA break up, it may have been the right move considering where the faction stands today. The angle opens up several avenues for the Superstars of the faction who could head in different directions. On the other hand, NXT could continue to cash in on the success of the Undisputed ERA members, and build some major storylines going forward.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the five reasons why the creatives of WWE NXT broke up Undisputed ERA at TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

#5 WWE NXT can build new storylines with the Undisputed ERA members

The Undisputed ERA was made up of four top men from the industry who’d ruled over WWE NXT for a long time. Adam Cole led Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish to some monumental victories in WWE. Even Pat McAfee and his faction could not touch The Undisputed ERA.

While Strong had some matches against Cole in the past, KOR and Fish had been working alongside The Panama City Playboy for some time. Now that the faction has broken into pieces, the creatives could look to book some brand new rivalries from scratch.

In the weeks to come, fans could watch Strong make the difficult choice of partnering with Cole again or going with KOR. However, Fish could return to pick sides and fans could then be treated to some top tag team matches involving the former members of Undisputed ERA.

The creatives could also end up booking top matches between Cole and KOR, and Strong and KOR in the weeks to come. These matches could dominate NXT for some time, while allowing Finn Balor to recover after his battle against Pete Dunne.

Following the rivalries between the members of Undisputed ERA, the creatives could also look to book some big matches between Cole and other NXT Superstars as a solo wrestler.