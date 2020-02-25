5 Reasons why a dirty referee who's a disciple of Seth Rollins was introduced on WWE RAW

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What a shocking turn of events we saw on RAW

It was an okay episode of RAW until the final moments of the main event of RAW came along. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton battled in the middle of the ring, and the referee calling the shots went about unnoticed.

And yet, when Randy Orton had Kevin Owens down for the count, the referee executed a fast count to have the Viper pick up a pretty big win. This is something that came out of nowhere and is definitely the biggest talking point coming out of this week's episode of RAW.

So why has WWE suddenly decided to introduce a referee into this storyline, you ask? I think I can provide 5 reasons as to why this may indeed be the case, dear reader.

Feel free to chime and let me know your thoughts as well.

#5 Yet another Screwjob takes place in Canada

I'm certain that there's no need to go into a history lesson with regard to what happened with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels in Montral all those years ago, which remains a dark day in the history of wrestling. I suppose that over time old wounds have healed and now, it has become such a part of pop culture, that WWE does a version of it every time they visit Canada.

While the show was not in Montreal this week, one could see how this whole segment was a modern-day version of the Montreal Screwjob that happened back in classic 90s WWE. Bret Hart has said on more than one occasion that this is a very touchy subject for him, but I doubt that WWE seems to care about it and they pulled off this particular angle anyway.

In any case, it is what it is.

1 / 5 NEXT