5 Reasons Why AJ Styles Should Win The Royal Rumble and Challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
2.43K   //    20 Dec 2018, 19:40 IST

AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar can tear the house down at WrestleMania 35
AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar can tear the house down at WrestleMania 35

The most exciting match in WWE history, the 30-man Royal Rumble, is just one month away and the Creative team will soon start building the iconic match.

The Royal Rumble match of 2018 saw Shinsuke Nakamura emerge as the winner, while Randy Orton had won the 2017 edition. The superstars of SmackDown Live seem to be getting the upper hand in the Royal Rumble and it seems it will be another superstar from the blue brand whose hand will be raised afterwards this time round.

SmackDown's AJ Styles is one of the favourites to win the match, not only because he has been the top superstar of the company for the past year, but it would also give the WWE a fantastic feud between AJ and Brock Lesnar heading into WrestleMania 35.

'AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar II' is one of the matches that the WWE Universe has been wanting for, and so here are five reasons why this match-up should take place at WrestleMania 35.

#5 AJ Styles deserves to main event WrestleMania

AJ Styles had made his WWE debut during the Royal Rumble match in 2016
AJ Styles had made his WWE debut during the Royal Rumble match in 2016

It is no secret that the Universal Championship will be headlining WrestleMania 35 and with the Beast as the champion, there is no chance in hell that he would compete in a match at WrestleMania other than the main event. Now, AJ Styles has been a part of three WrestleManias where he has battled Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Though his last WrestleMania match had the WWE Championship at stake, it was not allotted the main event spot. Styles is an extremely talented superstar and deserves to headline WWE's grandest event at least once in his career. Winning the Rumble and challenging the Beast is the only way Styles can get into the main event.

1 / 5 NEXT
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
