5 reasons why AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe will be a better main event than Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam could be a great show if done properly

The second biggest event of the year in WWE, SummerSlam is around the corner. SummerSlam will come live to us from Brooklyn on August 19 2018, and the card is shaping up pretty fast. All the titles will be defended at SummerSlam, including the WWE Championship and the WWE Universal Championship.

The world title matches have been confirmed with a Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and Samoa Joe facing AJ Styles for the latter's WWE Championship.

These are reasons why the WWE Championship match would be a better main event than the WWE Universal Championship match.

#5 First time in a televised event or PPV

Samoa Joe will face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

We have seen Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar three times in a WWE ring (singles match), and now it is set to take place for the fourth time. They have also fought each other in two multi person matches.

On the other hand, Samoa Joe and AJ Styles will share the ring for the first time in a WWE PPV.

We just saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34, whereas Samoa Joe and AJ Styles is a first time ever match on WWE PPV. Therefore, Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles would be a great main event for SummerSlam.

#4 No one cares about Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns

No one wants to see this again

The first match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31 was great. But it should have stopped there. After that, everyone lost their interest in it. For example - the reaction the two got at WrestleMania 34 and Greatest Royal Rumble was bad.

The fans didn't care what was going on in the ring. No one wanted to see the match happen again, but it is now happening again at SummerSlam.

On the other hand, hardcore wrestling fans do not want to miss Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles. This match is a dream for wrestling fans on a WWE PPV.

