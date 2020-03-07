5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss called out The Kabuki Warriors on tonight's SmackDown

Looks like Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross want their belts back

Alexa Bliss called out The Kabuki Warriors during a Moment Of Bliss on Friday Night SmackDown and while The tag team champions didn't respond to the invitation, it was a huge warning shot. It was also the start of what should be a refreshing of The Women's Tag Team division and a chance to have the titles defended at WrestleMania 36.

If nothing else, this is the shot in the arm that The Women's tag team division has needed for a while and it happened in one of the most surprising ways possible. Beyond that, it happened with absolutely no warning at all, which really helped add a bit of gravity to the entire situation.

With that being said and The Women's tag team titles now being in play on The Road to WrestleMania 36, here are five reasons why Alexa Bliss called out The Kabuki Warriors on SmackDown. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think will happen next in the comments below.

#5 Unfinished business

The Kabuki Warriors versus Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Who wins?

While a lot of The WWE Universe might not remember due to how long it has been, The Kabuki Warriors originally beat Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the titles last year. With that being said, the titles have been defended sparingly since then and was stopped completely after the TLC pay per view.

If nothing else, WWE needs to inject some kind of energy around The Women's tag team division, and the best way to do that is to have Alexa Bliss call her out. In fact, between how off the cuff the moment, the company might be on to something here.

In the end, the company seems to have struck gold here and this is only the beginning of that. Of course a lot of that had to do with the spontaneity of how the moment unfolded, but also by its potential for the future.

