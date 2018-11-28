×
5 reasons why Asuka needs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
711   //    28 Nov 2018, 18:53 IST

The time has come
SmackDown Live went off the air this week after a big match was announced for the TLC pay-per-view.

Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a TLC match in three weeks.

This could've easily been another chapter in the feud between Flair and Lynch, but the decision to add Asuka to the match could end up being an amazing way to end 2018.

It goes without saying that Asuka lost a ton of momentum this year due to horrendous booking, but a decisive win at the TLC pay-per-view could set the Empress of Tomorrow back on track to being the Asuka everyone loved in NXT.

With that in mind, here are five reasons why Asuka needs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at the TLC pay-per-view.

#5 Needs it the most

How the mighty fell
Asuka's victory in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble seemed like it would lead her to become the SmackDown Women's Champion, but that would not be the case.

Her title match at WrestleMania 34 ended in defeat, but still opened up new possibilities for Asuka's character after her massive undefeated streak came to an end.

And then...this happened.

At this point, it was abundantly clear that Asuka's time at the top of the division was temporary at best.

The end of her feud with Carmella spelled the end for SmackDown Live having anything of value for Asuka as she eventually faded into the background to become just another woman on the roster.

Her victory in the SmackDown Women's Battle Royal this week was her biggest win since the Royal Rumble and that's sad when compared to her feats in NXT.

Asuka winning the championship would be a great first step to correcting the mistakes WWE made with her this year.

