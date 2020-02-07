5 reasons why Asuka should defeat Becky Lynch for The Women's Title on Raw

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Asuka versus Becky Lynch. Who wins?

Asuka is set to take on Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship Monday night, and it's pretty safe to say that excitement is at an all time high! In fact, between a key title match being given away on free television next week, and the implications that it could have for the Raw Women's division, there is a lot to unpack here.

For example, what happens if Becky Lynch retains her title? Who else does WWE have for her to challenge between now and WrestleMania 36? On the other hand, what if she loses the title to Asuka on Raw? What will that outcome do to the title picture going forward and what kind of match will be set up for WrestleMania 36?

With that being said and a lot of legitimate questions floating around about this title match, here are five reasons why Asuka should win the Women's Title next week on Raw. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will win Monday night.

#5. To set up Becky Lynch's heel turn

Could WWE finally turn Becky Lynch heel?

The WWE Universe seems to be vehemently against Becky Lynch turning heel and while their stance is understandable, it's not best for business. Furthermore, not turning Lynch heel risks bringing the Raw women's division to a complete halt, which would not be a good thing heading into WrestleMania 36.

If nothing else, WWE needs something that is going to change up the Women's Title picture and finally turning Lynch heel is a way to do that. In fact, it could go a long way in bringing her character to new heights and also pave the way for several weeks of ground breaking television.

In the end, WWE needs to do something before WrestleMania 36 and turning Lynch heel after losing the Raw Women's Title would be the best way to do this. It might even succeed in putting the division into uncharted territory again and possibly recapturing the magic that happened during WrestleMania 35.

1 / 5 NEXT