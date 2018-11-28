×
5 reasons why Asuka was added to Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte at TLC

Riju Dasgupta
Top 5 / Top 10
85   //    28 Nov 2018, 10:59 IST

Why was the Empress of Tomorrow added to the proceedings?
Why was the Empress of Tomorrow added to the proceedings?

We'd all believed it was a done deal when it was announced. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were scheduled to clash in a TLC match at WWE TLC. The stage was set for what could potentially be a great contest. And then Mandy Rose's music hit.

She reminded Paige that there were a bunch of women in the back not receiving their due. One cannot contest with that because Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are indeed pushed ahead of everyone else. So, a battle royal took place on SmackDown Live, to determine the third spot in the TLC match.

I have a few thoughts about this and why Asuka was added to this match. Let me know your thoughts and feelings below as well.

Here are my thoughts!

#5 Because Asuka has actually been sidelined for too long

Asuka is still one of the most gifted women in the roster
Asuka is still one of the most gifted women in the roster

Those of you who remember Asuka from NXT must be disappointed that she's only a shell of the performer she once was. Asuka had embarked on an undefeated streak while in NXT, putting away opponents one after the other with the utmost ease. In fact, she even retired from NXT with the perfect record.

She was brought up to the main roster where she won the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match. She went up against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, and that is where her fortunes would indeed turn. Charlotte Flair ended Asuka's streak and Asuka would unfortunately never be the same.

Fast forward a few months and Asuka is at best, a mid-card tag team performer with Naomi. The aura that had surrounded her once is gone. This match has the potential to rebuild her again. One can hope!

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
