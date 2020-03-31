WrestleMania 36: 5 Reasons why Austin Theory replacing Andrade in the RAW Tag Team Championship match is best for business

Austin Theory got a huge match on RAW this week just months after making his NXT debut and is now headed to WrestleMania

Will the young Superstar impress some more people to reach the top of the ladder in the coming years?

Angel Garza has found a new partner to help him win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania

This week on RAW, the Creative decided to kill two birds with one stone by pairing The Street Profits up with Kevin Owens to take on Seth Rollins, Andrade, and Angel Garza for a tag team match.

However, before the match could begin, Zelina Vega walked out with Garza to inform the WWE Universe that her client Andrade had suffered an injury and was being replaced by NXT’s newcomer, Austin Theory.

At WrestleMania 36, we will watch KO battle The Monday Night Messiah, while The Street Profits will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Garza and Theory.

While many fans wouldn’t know much about Austin Theory, it is important to note that he is one of the best under-25 talents the company has got today.

In this article, we will look at the 5 reasons why Theory replacing the injured Andrade in the WrestleMania match could end up being great for WWE.

#5 Gives newcomers a chance to prove themselves

At times, fans have criticised WWE for pushing older and more established talent ahead of the newcomers, thus disheartening them and also the fans .

Recently, we have seen many examples of that as several wrestlers who moved from NXT to RAW or SmackDown last year have been either underutilised or used as enhancement talent.

But for the past few months, the tide has turned a bit as several newcomers from NXT and 205 Live have gotten some really big chances on RAW and SmackDown, with former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza being one of the beneficiaries of the new trend.

Similarly, Austin Theory who recently debuted in NXT in December could prove his worth to the entire WWE Universe by giving an incredible performance at WrestleMania and making a name for himself.

This allows men like Theory and Garza to showcase their talents at The Grandest Stage of Them All at such a young age, while giving WWE some young talent to look out for and book well.

