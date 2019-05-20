×
5 Reasons why Bayley became Ms. Money in the Bank

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.75K   //    20 May 2019, 06:13 IST

Bayley in the Bank
Bayley in the Bank

It's official. After two years of toiling around and a lot of underutilization, Bayley finds herself back in the championship picture. It all happened in a great opening contest at Money in the Bank, where the women once again opened the proceedings.

The playing field was an interesting one, with Naomi, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Ember Moon and Dana Brooke all coming close in their attempt at glory. It turned out to be a great way to open the show, with Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose undoubtedly coming the closest to becoming Ms Money in the Bank.

At the end of it all, Sonya Deville literally carried Rose up on her shoulders and climbed the ladder, only for Bayley to shove both of them down and grab the briefcase. With that, Bayley becomes the third Ms Money in the Bank (or fourth, if you count the fact that Carmella won it twice). Here's why Bayley became Ms MITB!

#5 A great way to start the show

Bayley kicked off the show to a hot start
Bayley kicked off the show to a hot start

WWE really had no better way to start the show. Sure, they could have done Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans, but we all know that a ladder match is always going to be a more exciting way to start a show.

Moreover, there really isn't a better way to kick off the show than with a big babyface win. The crowd was really hot after watching Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs The Usos and it translated in the first match.

The crowd would have been ok with Carmella, Naomi or Dana Brooke winning, but credit where credit is due - WWE undoubtedly made the right call with Bayley winning the match. It set the tone for a hot crowd throughout the show.

