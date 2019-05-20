5 reasons why Bayley became SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2019

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 9.54K // 20 May 2019, 07:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayley is your new SmackDown women's champion!

Well, just as I finished writing "5 reasons why Bayley became Ms Money in the Bank", her cash-in took place and here we are. Bayley officially became the fourth person in history to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night of winning it, with the success rate of that being 100%.

She joins Alexa Bliss (2018), Dean Ambrose (2016) and Kane (2010). It all came about when Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's championship after Lacey Evans interfered.

A referee botch later and Charlotte Flair became a 9-time champion. Evans and Flair beat down The Man, with the crowd chanting "We want Bayley". She came out and gave the WWE Universe what they wanted and more, as she attacked Flair and ended up cashing in her briefcase.

All it took was one elbow drop for Bayley to win her second singles title on the main roster. Here's why it happened!

#5. Career rejuvination

Bayley wasted no time in cashing in

Bayley hasn't been in the women's title picture for a good part of two years. After her push between February to May of 2017, she was completely destroyed thanks to Alexa Bliss coming to RAW.

Instantly, all the work that had been put into her was undone and WWE went out of their way to make Bayley look terrible - with horrible storylines, stipulation matches and more. She was then demoted to being Sasha Banks' best friend.

SmackDown Live has presented a new opportunity for Bayley and it was immediately seen when her character developed a new edge to it. Having a solid match against the women's champion Becky Lynch only helped her cause and backstage officials likely felt that it was time for her to get a career rejuvenation.

1 / 5 NEXT