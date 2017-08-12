5 reasons why Bayley was booed on Raw

Why did the crowd turn on her when she came out to speak about her injury?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 12 Aug 2017, 16:32 IST

Why was Bayley drowned in a chorus of jeers on Raw?

As popular as Bayley was when she was in NXT, her run in the main roster has been hardly anywhere near as special. While fans had clamoured for her to rush to the main roster as soon as humanly possible, once she got there, they saw her fall from grace and slowly become just another character in the paper-thin women's division.

So far has she fallen that when she came out on Raw to address a legitimate injury that she suffered, the crowd drowned her out and booed her out of the building in unison. This was when Bayley was actually on the verge of tears, for missing out on SummerSlam. I think we can all agree that a woman as talented as Bayley deserves better, and we must examine the root cause of the crowd turning on her. Here are five possible reasons why:

#5 Letting the trolls get under her skin

If you watch the video linked above, there is only a faint whisper of jeers when Bayley first starts speaking and addressing her injury. However, when Bayley makes a reference to them is when the boos start drowning her out. We have seen superstars like The Miz and Alexa Bliss handle hostile crowds with panache in the past. Bayley's inexperience showed in this case as she allowed the trolls to get under her skin and mess with her mind.

John Cena is the perfect example of someone who brings the most hostile crowd under his control, with his presence of mind and razor sharp acumen. He never lets trolls get the better of him. Give them a reason to believe they've thrown you off track, and they will be merciless. Unfortunately, while some alluded to Bayley as a 'female John Cena', there's still a while to go before they're at the same level or even the same conversation.