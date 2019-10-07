5 Reasons why Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks inside WWE Hell in a Cell

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.99K // 07 Oct 2019, 08:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch is still the RAW Women's Champion!

Hell in a Cell 2019 started off with an absolute bang as the RAW Women's Championship match opened the show. Being one of the two Hell in a Cell fights of the night, Becky Lynch was scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against the recently returned Sasha Banks.

In a match that would be remembered for it's creativity and brutal insanity, and amongst the greatest Hell in a Cell matches of all time, the two women ripped each other apart with every possible object that they could find under the ring - steel chairs, kendo sticks, tables, to name a few.

I think that's the best women's match I've seen this year.



One of the best matches this year, full stop.



Creative, innovative, hard-hitting, had a story, played to their characters. Utterly brilliant stuff.



Bravo, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks!#HIAC — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 6, 2019

While most fans (including me) were expecting the Boss to finally pick up the victory here and start a heel title run, the ending of the match saw The Man force Sasha to tap out to the Disarmher. And before anyone starts the "Sasha to AEW" thing again, let's dive deep and try to figure out why Vince booked Becky to go over Sasha once again.

So, here I present the five reasons why Becky Lynch defeated Sasha Banks inside Hell in a Cell tonight to retain her RAW Women's Title. Do you think it was the correct decision? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

#5. Becky is still a bigger draw

The Man

Ever since embracing "The Man" persona last year, Becky Lynch has been on a different level in the women's roster. As evident through many reports, even legends and Hall of Famers have shown the desire to work with her - with the recent example being The Rock sharing the ring with The Man on the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX this past Friday.

While other top faces like Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins have somewhat lost their momentum as compared to the WrestleMania season, Becky Lynch remains to be a massive fan favorite as fans keep cheering for her wherever she goes.

Being the businessman that Vince McMahon is, he surely sees Becky as a bigger draw who can get tickets sold for shows as the champion.

A #WWE source told me today that The Rock is going to be very disappointed if he doesn't get the chance to share a ring with Becky Lynch on #SmackDown this Friday.



I can't help but think how awesome it is that everyone, even literal legends of the industry want to work with her. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 2, 2019

1 / 5 NEXT