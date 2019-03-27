5 Reasons Why Becky Lynch will be the First Women's Undisputed Champion

Straight Out of...Nowhere?

Yeah, Something happened on SmackDown that no one saw coming. Charlotte Flair is the new SmackDown women's champion...It's quite amazing, isn't it? The Queen beat Asuka in the middle of the ring making her tap out to her version of the 'figure four.' This can only happen in the WWE.

Eric Bischoff has always said WWE on TV is always best when you have no idea what's going to happen. Vince McMahon might be looking at that and turning it into a match to unify WWE Women's Championships.

There has not been a WWE Undisputed Champion for a very long time. Initially, the concept was first launched back in 2002 when Chris Jericho beat Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night by combining the WWE Championship and WCW championships. Over time, the undisputed championship faded away and became the WWE championship again.

So why now? Why put the belt on Charlotte? Maybe, it was another way of making the match relevant. Charlotte has so far felt like the third wheel in the Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch match. Maybe, they just changed all of that in front of the entire WWE Universe.

Here are 5 Reasons Why Becky Lynch will be the first women's undisputed Champion.

#5 Ronda Rousey Is Going on Hiatus

Call Me ...Maybe?

The Baddest Women on the Planet. Rowdy Ronda Rousey. The Arm Collector. The Rowdy One. I could go on but let's get into it.

It's been rumored for a while that Ronda Rousey was going to take a break from WWE to start a family. She will probably come back, but right now, she's going away. The WrestleMania 35 main-event should have been just between her and The Man.

With her, in essence, passing the torch to Becky Lynch, she will indeed be setting up a comeback for a feud down the line. Ronda Rousey has proven she is good in any WWE ring. It's Becky Lynch's time and what better for the former UFC Champion to come back and battle for the Women's Undisputed Championship.

