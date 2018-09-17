Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Reasons Why Becky Lynch Won the SmackDown Women's Title at Hell in a Cell

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
15.34K   //    17 Sep 2018, 09:50 IST

Becky Lynch did it!

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's rivalry has been one of the best storylines in the WWE of late, with Becky believing that Charlotte Flair had stolen her spotlight and robbed her of the SmackDown Women's Title, causing her to snap against her friend.

Since then Charlotte and Becky had been at each other's throats on SmackDown Live in a feud that could only culminate in a SmackDown Live Women's Title Match at Hell in a Cell 2018.

And what a match the two women put on, with Becky Lynch playing the heel, with a relatable reason for doing what she's doing, picking on Charlotte's arm to weaken it throughout the match. Eventually she would roll Charlotte up for the win, much to the delight of the live crowd.

This was somewhat of a shock from Hell in a Cell with no-one really expecting Charlotte Flair to lose the title to Becky Lynch. However, the WWE have pulled of a nice surprise by putting the belt on Becky Lynch. So, let's explore some of the reasons why they'd pull of a move like this!

#5. Becky Lynch is more popular

Becky's heel turn and subsequent programme with Charlotte was almost derailed by the WWE Universe refusing to treat Becky Lynch as a bad guy, such was her popularity with the live crowd.

Instead of booing the crowd would cheer her, even when she was insulting them or the city they were from. Part of the problem was that people agreed with her and her gripe against Charlotte, but part of it was that Lynch will always be one of the most over people on the SmackDown Live roster.

The WWE probably thought it was about time they capitalised on this popularity and made Lynch the face of the SmackDown Live Women's division.

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
