Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 Reasons why Bobby Lashley's second WWE run has been underwhelming

After the segment with his 'sisters', where does Lashley go from here?

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 16:28 IST
3.29K

Bobb
Bobby Lashley was introduced to his 'sisters' last week

Expectations were high when Bobby Lashley returned to WWE for the first time in 11 years on the Raw after WrestleMania 34 last month.

Since then, however, the two-time ECW champion is yet to make much of an impact on the red brand and, as we saw in last week’s segment with his ‘sisters’, he continues to be used questionably from a booking perspective.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In this article, let’s take a look at five reasons why his second WWE run has been largely underwhelming so far.

#5 He still hasn’t competed in a singles match

Bobby
Bobby Lashley has teamed with more popular Superstars in recent weeks

Since returning to WWE on 9 April, Bobby Lashley has competed in a 5-on-5 match, a 3-on-3 match, two 2-on-2 matches, a 50-man Royal Rumble and a Triple Threat match – and not a single one-on-one match.

For the fans who were unfamiliar with the MMA star before he made his return, they'd be forgiven for thinking he is just another member of the roster who has been brought in to make up the numbers.

Over on SmackDown Live, we’ve seen recently how Andrade “Cien” Almas is slowly being introduced to the audience with emphatic victories over local talents – something that would have been perfect for Lashley’s destructive character.

WWE Raw Bobby Lashley Braun Strowman
Page 1 of 5 Next
Speculation regarding Bobby Lashley when he returned to WWE 
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible identity of Bobby...
RELATED STORY
5 dream matches for Bobby Lashley in WWE
RELATED STORY
3 major unanswered questions for tonight's Raw (May 21)
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Possible spoiler about Bobby...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Reason why Bobby Lashley has returned to WWE...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE should bring back Bobby Lashley
RELATED STORY
Why Bobby Lashley Returning is Big for WWE
RELATED STORY
5 possible roadmaps for Bobby Lashley in WWE
RELATED STORY
5 feuds to facilitate Bobby Roode’s much-needed heel turn
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...