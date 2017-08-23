5 Reasons why Braun Strowman is the legit monster we all wanted

Why we should all we excited about Braun Strowman's future.

Promising start.

Braun Strowman's performance at Summerslam 2017 can only be described as impressive. For a while, fans have been warming to the Monster Among Men and not just because he was manhandling Roman Reigns. Something about the way he is portrayed is resonating with people and reminding them of times gone by when main event players were booked correctly.

This is the WWE, of course, and we cannot completely trust them to continue doing such good work with Strowman. His feud with Lesnar is going to tell us a lot about what part he will be playing in the future of the WWE. But for now, let's all appreciate something Vince is doing well for a change. Here are 5 reasons why Braun Strowman is the WWE Monster we all need right now:

#1 His rise to the top has been organic

Slow and steady.

If there's one thing wrestling fans of today do not appreciate, it's people being given opportunities when they do not deserve them. Over the years, WWE fans, in particular, have had to put up with a lot of so called 'main event stars' being thrown at them by Vince McMahon whether they've wanted him to or not. Often the problem is that guys are promoted to the upper-ranks without having proved themselves — see Roman Reigns in 2014.

Randy Orton was also a prime example of this back in 2004. His stock amongst the fans might be higher now, but there was a time when Orton personified the 'Vince McMahon knows best' mantra. Around that time, guys like Batista and Edge were who people really wanted to see get a push, but for some strange reason, WWE likes to choose a guy and make him leap-frog everyone else.

Braun Strowman is somebody who WWE fans have known for a couple of years, and unlike some of the 'bigger men' we could name, he wasn't automatically placed in the main event spot. He first debuted as a member of the Wyatt Family, playing back-up to guys like Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper. Vince could have easily just accelerated his plans and given Braun a title match soon after, completely based on his size, but instead, the company decided to wait.

After the WWE Draft, Braun was left alone on RAW, squashing jobbers and entertaining lower-level talent like Sami Zayn. Nothing about him felt too forced and fans were slowly beginning to see what kind of a star he could be.

Fast forward to 2017, and after a very impressive feud with Roman Reigns, Braun finds himself at the cusp of the Universal Championship picture, and the fans are loving every minute of it. The opportunity does not feel undeserved; in fact, this is something the fans have wanted for quite some time now. And you don't get that very often in today's wrestling scene.