5 reasons why Braun Strowman needs to be the face of WWE

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 685 // 26 Nov 2018, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman

In the last year or so, one man has grown in the hearts of the WWE Universe more than most would have imagined, including him - Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men has won over the fans organically who grew tired of being fed a certain "Beast" and wanted a huge change (pun intended).

Strowman has been afforded several opportunities, including six opportunities at the Universal title since SummerSlam 2017, but the WWE haven't put the title on him yet, which hasn't been well received by fans all over the world.

With Roman Reigns out of action for a long time due to his Leukemia, WWE does not have a face of the company, the one single Superstar who is the heart and soul of the promotion and around whom the huge storylines on RAW and SmackDown revolve.

Brock Lesnar holds the Universal championship at the moment but it doesn't seem like The Beast will hold on to WWE's top title for long owing to his future UFC commitments.

A majority of the WWE Universe believe that Braun Strowman should be THE face of the WWE and RAW. Here are 5 reasons to back that argument:

#1 Puts smiles on faces

Braun Strowman with his young fans

There's nothing quite like seeing a big man run riot and rampage everything and anything in his sight, in WWE. We've seen it over the years, from Big Show to Mark Henry, The Undertaker and Kane, and Brock Lesnar - WWE have often had big men who could tap into the sadistic pleasure that fans derive from watching these huge Superstars inflict pain on fellow Superstars.

But, Strowman is not all brawn (or should we say "Braun"); he is a smart pro wrestler who can weave stories and is not just about dominating his opponent.

Be it his match against Lesnar and Kane at Royal Rumble in 2018 or his match against Kevin Owens at Extreme Rules, Strowman can work different angles and not just use his might.

He is a fan favourite thanks to his great timing on the mic, as well as being a monster in the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT