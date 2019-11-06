5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt turned into The Fiend

If you tell someone that a pro-wrestler is the talk of the town with only three televised matches in the entire year, he will never believe you. However, it is the truth and credit goes to WWE and Bray Wyatt for making this seemingly impossible task possible.

Bray Wyatt returned from his absence earlier this year with the Firefly Fun House segments, which ultimately led to the debut of The Fiend. In a short period, The Fiend has been successful in creating a buzz like never seen before. It can be noticed from the way the fans purchase his merchandizes and scream in his favor whenever he shows up. Some of them have already placed ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in the list of their favorite WWE Superstars of all time.

The character attained so much popularity that the company decided to put him in the title picture almost immediately after his debut. As we all know, The Fiend utilized the opportunity perfectly and now he rules the universe as the brand new WWE Universal Champion.

But why all of a sudden the former WWE Champion decided to undergo such a massive transformation? In this article, we discuss some of the feasible reasons.

#1 To accept the mistakes of his previous gimmicks

Let’s be honest. The failure of the ‘Bray Wyatt’ gimmick is the main reason we are witnessing The Fiend. In this era of social media, the WWE Universe does not hesitate to showcase their resentment over the booking of Bray Wyatt. WWE cannot change the past but the way they handled this situation, is pure genius.

The mishaps with the previous gimmicks of Wyatt, has been carefully utilized to build up the Firefly Fun House segments. The presence of characters like Huskus the pig, a reference to his Husky Harris moniker, a demon-like puppet of the boss Vince McMahon critiquing Wyatt, are nothing but portrayals of the backstage incidents involving those gimmicks. Hence, these real-life scenario inspired segments properly define why Wyatt submitted to his inner demons and introduced us to The Fiend.

