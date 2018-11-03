5 Reasons Why Brock Lesnar Became Universal Champion Again

There are some very specific reasons for this big win

So many booking decisions at Crown Jewel were truly puzzling. Why did Shane McMahon win the WWE World Cup? Why did DX go over the Brothers of Destruction for the second time, considering how protected The Undertaker and Kane have been in WWE's illustrious past? But the biggest head-scratcher was the Universal Championship win.

Why did Brock Lesnar win the Universal Championship and not Braun Strowman, everyone's asking! And they rightfully should, because at first glance, this is a decision that makes absolutely no sense. But I will give you five reasons that may make you view the whole thing a little differently.

This is just my supposition so I am not guaranteeing the fact that this is the case, really. But I have reason to believe that this was WWE's reasoning for booking the win.

So without further ado, here are the five reasons.

#5 To fill the Reigns void

Like him or not, it is impossible to deny that Lesnar is a legitimate star

Not long ago, Roman Reigns relinquished his Universal Championship owing to the fact that he has been battling leukemia for many years now and the disease had made a recent and unfortunate resurgence. While Reigns battles the toughest opponent of his career, WWE is fighting a battle of their own- that of declining ratings.

The viewership has been dismal in the recent past, and the loss of Roman Reigns should only make things worse in the coming weeks. The Shield was the biggest draw on the show, until now. Now that the top faction on RAW does not exist anymore, I wonder what the future holds.

With Brock Lesnar making regular appearances on the show, the ratings should be steady. Lesnar is a draw and can help WWE regain all the lost viewers.

