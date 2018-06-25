5 reasons why Brock Lesnar needs to leave the WWE

Love him or hate him, here are five reasons why Lesnar needs to call time on his WWE career.

Masoom Alli ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 19:41 IST 5.74K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Is it time that The Beast said goodbye?

'The Beast Incarnate' has been one of the biggest names to have ever stepped foot into the WWE. From winning the world championship numerous times to ending The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania, Lesnar has pretty much climbed every mountain that there is to climb in the WWE.

He even defeated his long-time rival Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 for the Universal title and he can safely say that he has conquered everyone there is to conquer in the WWE.

Having said that, it can be argued that there is not much left for Lesnar in the WWE. Rumors had been heavy that 'The Beast' is set for a return to the UFC when his contract with the WWE comes to an end at WrestleMania 34, but the entire WWE Universe was surprised when Lesnar re-signed with the company and went on to beat Reigns.

Despite this, the fact remains that Brock Lesnar's time in the WWE is drawing to a close and that he needs to move on from the company.

This is an opinion which might not be popular with Lesnar's fans, but this article will look at 5 reasons why Lesnar needs to call time on his WWE career.

#1 He's no longer the huge draw he used to be

Lesnar's part-time status makes it difficult for him to be involved in any long-term feuds

Being a part-timer, Lesnar's appearances on WWE are limited, which makes it difficult for him to become actively involved in any long-term story line.

The WWE has tried to get around this by using Paul Heyman to do much of the promotional work during segments and have him step-in for Lesnar in this way, but nothing can replace the impact and effect which comes with having the actual superstar there.

For example, thinking back to the heavy beating which Lesnar gave Reigns these past two weeks, this was something which required Lesnar's actual appearance in order for the segment to be effective. A war of words only goes so far.

The lack of Lesnar's active appearances and his limited interactions on WWE television makes it difficult for fans to become fully invested him. The WWE may have been hoping that absence makes the heart fonder, but sometimes it's a case of out of sight, out of mind.